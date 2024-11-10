Live
- Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Assures No Disruption to Welfare Schemes
- Singapore Airlines poised to invest Rs 3194.5 crore in Air India
- 2nd T20I: Hendricks comes in as South Africa elect to bowl against India
- WA releases qualification system for World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025
- PM Modi pens message for Padma Vibhushan Sundarlal Patwa on latter's centenary celebrations
- Value Gold Mobile Services from November 12 to December 7 in the United Districts - CEO
- 500 Afghan drug users reintegrate with families after recovery
- Smuggler dies after spending five hours in Ichhamati River along Indo-B’desh border: BSF
- Be ready to pay 5 pc more for smartphones in 2025 in GenAI era
- Government Committed to Welfare of the Maratha Community: Minister H.C. Mahadevappa
Just In
500 Afghan drug users reintegrate with families after recovery
A total of 500 drug users have recovered and reintegrated with their families after receiving treatment in a rehabilitation center in Kabul, the...
A total of 500 drug users have recovered and reintegrated with their families after receiving treatment in a rehabilitation center in Kabul, the national capital of Afghanistan, the office of the Deputy Minister of Counter-Narcotics of the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.
The recovered addicts, after a four-month medical treatment and rehabilitation, as well as receiving professional and vocational trainings, have reunited with their families, it said.
Meanwhile, police have rounded up 126 people with drug dependence and shifted them to a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul for treatment, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Afghan caretaker government, in addition to taking the drug users to rehabilitation centers, has banned poppy cultivation and drug trafficking in efforts to keep the nation from drug menace and addiction.