  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku, no tsunami alert issued

6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesias Maluku, no tsunami alert issued
x
Highlights

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Friday morning without triggering giant waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

Jakarta: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Friday morning without triggering giant waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The tremors occurred at 03.32 a.m. local time on Friday, with the epicentre situated 121 km from Maluku Barat Daya regency at a depth of 170 km beneath the seabed, the agency said.

However, no tsunami warning was issued as the tremors were not expected to generate giant waves, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, lies in a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire," making the Southeast Asian country prone to earthquakes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X