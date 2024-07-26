Live
- Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha take three wickets each as India restrict Bangladesh to 80/8
- Myanmar: Tornado rips 71 houses in Yangon
- Changi Airport sees 13.4 per cent passenger increase in Q2
- 46 Kg of opium seized in Afghanistan, 3 arrested
- Snapdragon Summit 2023: Qualcomm to Unveil Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
- Rafael Nadal suffers thigh injury, puts Paris Olympics 2024 participation in doubt
- Experimental cancer drug may help clear HIV from brain cells
- How does Arjun Kapoor blend work with play?
- India's first integrated agri-export facility to be built at Mumbai's JNPA
- Raised issue in 2022, says Bengal BJP MLA on Nishikant Dubey’s new UT demand
Just In
6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku, no tsunami alert issued
Highlights
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Friday morning without triggering giant waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
Jakarta: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Friday morning without triggering giant waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The tremors occurred at 03.32 a.m. local time on Friday, with the epicentre situated 121 km from Maluku Barat Daya regency at a depth of 170 km beneath the seabed, the agency said.
However, no tsunami warning was issued as the tremors were not expected to generate giant waves, Xinhua news agency reported.
Indonesia, an archipelagic country, lies in a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire," making the Southeast Asian country prone to earthquakes.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS