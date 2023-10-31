6.3 magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands region

Live
A 6.3 magnitude quake jolted Fiji Islands Region on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
Suva: A 6.3 magnitude quake jolted Fiji Islands Region on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The quake that hit the region at 11:10:56 GMT, was epicentred at 17.63 degrees south latitude and 178.98 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Its depth was 553.3 km.
