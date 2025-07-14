Live
6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands. No Tsunami Warning Issued.
Highlights
A strong earthquake struck Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands on July 14.
The quake measured 6.7 on the Richter scale.
It damaged several homes and schools. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
Officials confirmed there is no tsunami threat. Currently, relief work is underway in the affected areas.
