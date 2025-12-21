7 arrested for horrific lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least seven people were arrested in connection with the mob lynching of a Hindu man amid violent protests in Bangladesh over the death of a youth leader, Sharif Osman Hadi.

On Friday, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh area over allegations of blasphemy. In a post on X, country’s interim Chief Adviser Yunus said the Rapid Action Battalion had arrested seven suspects over the lynching of Das after conducting operations at various locations.

“The arrested individuals are Md Limon Sarkar (19), Md Tarek Hossain, Md Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md Miraj Hossain Akon (46),” he added.

Das was accused of committing blasphemy and was tied up. He was brutally killed, and then his body was set on fire while people watched, in a glaring display of lawlessness and mobocracy in Bangladesh under Yunus’ regime.