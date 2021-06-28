7 People Died And 50 Others Were Injured In A Blast In Bangladesh That Was Most Likely Caused By A Gas Line

On Sunday, a huge explosion blasted apart a three-story building in central Dhaka, killing at least seven people and injuring another 50, Bangladeshi officials said, blaming a gas pipeline as the likely cause.

The police explained that the blast was so powerful, that it shattered the windows of at least four moving buses, injuring dozens of people.

It was identified that at least seven persons were killed in the blast, according to Dhaka police head Shafiqur Rahman, however, the fire department reported only three deaths. The police and fire personnel informed 50 individuals that they were hurt.

Syed Nurul Islam, Joint Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police that officers from the fire department have arrived on the site. They will look into what caused the explosion. However, we suspect that methane gas collected and condensed in the pipeline before exploding on the ground level.

He ruled out foul play, claiming that similar explosions have occurred in the Bangladeshi capital in previous years.

The structure, which includes a restaurant, an electronics store, and several other establishments, was reduced to rubble, according to witnesses. At least two adjacent buildings were also partially destroyed.

As per Samanta Lal Sen, a prominent doctor at the Sheikh Hasina Burn Hospital, where a dozen of the injured were transferred for treatment, at least four of the injured are in severe condition.

