A police operation in Brazil leaves at least 119 people dead, sparking civil demurrers and allegations of extrajudicial killings.

The size of the operation has prompted outrage and protests in the streets and demands for the governor’s resignation.

The Brazil police raid, one of the deadliest in Rio’s recent history, raised questions over police brutality.

Police Brazil violence victims’ families Brazil executions claim the victims were executed, while the state government celebrated the operation as a win in a long battle against organised crime in Rio.

Protests and outrage in the streets

Locals from several communities affected by the raid held a protest on Wednesday in front of the state government headquarters. A group of dozens of people chanted “assassins!” and waved Brazilian flags painted with red stripes of blood. The protest came one day after the raid and a few hours after shocking images of family members and locals laying dozens of bodies in a street in protest of what they described as a massacre.

In footage verified by the BBC, Brazilian news outlet G1 shared videos of several rows of bodies lined up in the street in the city’s northern Penha district, which was one of the two main places where the raid occurred.

Local and national indignation over the images led to Brazil protests outside the state government building.

Accusations of excessive force

Videos and information about the conditions of the bodies of some victims, with apparent knife and other wounds, also began to surface as details of the operation emerged. Reports about the killings, which some argue show clear signs of execution, began to contradict the official story about police operation deaths from armed conflict.

Brazil’s Supreme Court, federal prosecutors and a group of lawmakers asked the Rio police raid Governor Claudio Castro to explain the circumstances of the deaths.

“This was a massacre,” said Barbara Barbosa, a domestic worker in the Penha favela complex, one of the two main communities involved in the operation. “The last time it happened here, it was my son who was killed by police in another operation in the same community.”