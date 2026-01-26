A Strong India Brings Global Stability: EU Chief Signals Momentum On Historic Trade Deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday underscored India’s growing global importance, stating that a successful India contributes to a more stable, prosperous and secure world. Her remarks came during her visit to New Delhi for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, coinciding with renewed momentum in negotiations over a landmark free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

Von der Leyen, along with European Council President Antonio Costa, attended the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path as chief guests. President Droupadi Murmu received the salute after arriving in a traditional buggy alongside the two European leaders, accompanied by the President’s Bodyguard.

Sharing her thoughts on social media platform X, the European Commission President described the invitation as a rare honour and highlighted the broader global benefits of India’s continued growth and success. She emphasised that India’s progress has positive implications not just for its own citizens, but for international stability and prosperity as well.

Her comments followed reports indicating that India is considering significant reductions in import duties on cars from the European Union as part of the proposed trade pact. According to sources cited by Reuters, New Delhi may lower tariffs on select EU car imports from the current peak of 110 per cent to about 40 per cent initially, with further reductions over time.

Officials familiar with the discussions said the proposed concessions would apply to a limited number of European vehicles priced above approximately Rs 16.3 lakh, with duties potentially declining to as low as 10 per cent in the long term. Both sides have reaffirmed their intention to conclude negotiations on the long-pending free trade deal by December, signalling a major step forward in India–EU economic ties.