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Abu Dhabi talks with US, Ukraine to be trilateral; Europe’s role not ruled out: Kremlin
In Short
The upcoming talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine scheduled for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi will be held in a trilateral format, the Kremlin said on Friday, while not ruling out the possibility of European participation.
Moscow: The upcoming talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine scheduled for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi will be held in a trilateral format, the Kremlin said on Friday, while not ruling out the possibility of European participation.
“Nothing can be ruled out a priori. But these negotiations we’re discussing, scheduled for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi, will be in a trilateral format,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state-owned news agency TASS during a media briefing when he was asked about the possibility of talks turning into a four-party format, also involving Europe.
The talks are expected to centre on security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine once peace is reached, which could also put Europe’s wider security arrangements up for discussion, the Tass reported.
Separately, Peskov said the first tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel had already left for the United States, adding that further shipments would follow on a regular basis.
“I believe there have already been reports from the Ministry of Energy that the first tanker has already departed for its intended destination, its buyers. From now on, they will continue rhythmically,” the Kremlin spokesperson said.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that delaying a peace agreement with Russia could leave Ukraine in an increasingly difficult position, arguing that Moscow was steadily gaining territory and that Kyiv might no longer be able to secure the terms available earlier in the conflict.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside Vice President J D Vance, Trump said Russia’s military advantage and Ukraine’s mounting casualties made a negotiated settlement increasingly urgent.
The President argued that Russia’s larger population gave it a significant advantage in sustaining a prolonged conflict.
He said both countries had suffered enormous casualties but maintained that Ukraine faced greater demographic constraints.
“Ukraine has to want to settle this war. Zelensky has to want to settle this war. And if he doesn’t, I think it’s going to be a very bad thing,” Trump said.
He argued that Zelensky could have negotiated a more favourable agreement during earlier discussions with Washington.
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