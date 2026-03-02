Activist Mahrang Baloch's health worsens in detention, rights body expresses grave concern

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health condition and "unlawful detention" of its chief organiser, Mahrang Baloch, calling on the Pakistani authorities to ensure urgent medical care and her release.

According to the BYC, Mahrang's health has significantly worsened over the past six months in custody. The rights body added that during this period, she repeatedly submitted multiple applications to the jail superintendent seeking medical attention, but her requests were allegedly ignored.

Subsequently, her legal team filed an application before the court, after which she was examined by a jail doctor, who recommended several medical tests. However, she was not transferred to a hospital for those examinations, the BYC said.

The rights body mentioned that on February 18, Mahrang's condition deteriorated, prompting the jail authorities to shift her to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore for medical evaluation.

"The medical findings clearly indicate a serious spinal condition, for which doctors have recommended rest and proper medical care. Instead of ensuring appropriate treatment, the court continues to deny her bail without valid legal grounds and insists on proceeding with a prolonged trial, despite the absence of any legitimate charges," the BYC stated.

It further said that Mahrang has committed no offence other than advocating for human rights and justice, describing the denial of medical care and continued imprisonment as a serious breach of fundamental human rights.

The rights body claimed that nearly a year has passed since Mahrang and other BYC leaders had been "illegally detained under fabricated FIRs", alleging that they remained imprisoned despite the absence of any credible evidence.

The BYC demanded immediate medical treatment for Mahrang and called for her release, along with all other unlawfully detained leaders.

Last week, the BYC condemned the continued imprisonment of Mahrang and other leaders under what it described as a systematic pattern of "legal and procedural manipulation" by the Pakistani authorities.

The rights body emphasised that the delay in bail proceedings has significant consequences, prolonging detention, deepening uncertainty and raising public concerns about "whether judicial processes in politically sensitive cases are functioning independently and without external influence".

Reiterating that peaceful political struggle cannot be equated with terrorism, the BYC said, "Raising constitutional demands and speaking against enforced disappearances are not crimes. The continued incarceration of peaceful leaders through procedural delay sends a troubling message about democratic space in the country."