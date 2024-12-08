  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Afghan police discover 30 kg of meth, arrest seven drug smugglers

Afghan police discover 30 kg of meth, arrest seven drug smugglers
x
Highlights

Afghan counter-narcotics police have discovered 30 kg of methamphetamine and arrested seven drug smugglers in Kunduz and Laghman province, the country's Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Sunday.

Kabul: Afghan counter-narcotics police have discovered 30 kg of methamphetamine and arrested seven drug smugglers in Kunduz and Laghman province, the country's Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Sunday.

The contraband was confiscated during a counter-narcotics operation launched in the province's Khan Abad district. Four individuals who had the intention of smuggling the drugs were arrested, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Afghan police have arrested three people for involvement in illicit drug selling and purchasing in the vicinity of Mehtarlam city, capital of Laghman province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government has outlawed the cultivation of illicit crops, including opium poppy and hashish, as well as the processing and smuggling of narcotics and their sale and purchase nationwide.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick