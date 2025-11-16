Afghan Police seize illicit drugs, arrest 21 smugglers

Afghan counter-narcotics police seized a quantity of illicit drugs, including crystal meth, and arrested 21 suspected smugglers in separate operations across multiple provinces, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The seizure included 86 kg of raw hashish, 5 kg of crystal meth, a quantity of methamphetamine, stimulant tablets, and some other types of narcotics.

The drugs were discovered during a series of routine police operations, said the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

21 individuals were arrested in connection with the cases, it noted.

The police will not allow anyone to produce, purchase, or smuggle illegal drugs in the country, the Ministry said, reaffirming its commitment to combating the narcotics trade.

On Friday, provincial police spokesman Nizamudin Omir said that Afghan Police have arrested a suspected drug smuggler and confiscated illicit narcotics during an operation in the northern Takhar province.

According to the official, the suspect was detained while attempting to transport crystal methamphetamine and other chemicals used in heroin production to Taluqan, the provincial capital, where he allegedly planned to sell the materials.

The suspect has been placed in custody for further investigation, the spokesman added.

Afghanistan has intensified counter-narcotics measures in recent years, launching targeted operations against trafficking networks, clandestine laboratories, and illegal markets.

On November 9, provincial police spokesman Gul Mohammad Qudrat said that Afghan counter-narcotics forces had confiscated 170 kg of opium poppy and apprehended two suspected smugglers in the western Nimroz province.

The seizure took place during a targeted operation in the Zanjer Sharqi area along the Zaranj-Delaram highway, the official said.

The Afghan government has intensified its nationwide campaign against illicit drugs, pledging to eradicate poppy cultivation and dismantle trafficking networks.

On November 4, the provincial police office said that police in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province seized 225 kg of opium from a car.

The official said the contraband was hidden in secret compartments of the vehicle and was discovered during a routine search in Muqar district on November 3.

The driver of the car fled the scene, the official confirmed, adding that search operations are underway to locate and bring to justice the owner of the drugs.