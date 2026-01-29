Afghan refugees in Pakistan want three-months time to return to Afghanistan

Kabul: Several Afghan refugees living in Pakistan have urged Pakistani government and Afghan authorities to resolve existing challenges through talks and provide them adequate time to return to Afghanistan gradually with dignity, local media reported on Thursday.

These refugees stated that rapid deportations and increasing pressure has caused serious challenges for Afghan residents. Haji Nazar, one of the Afghan refugees, requested Pakistani government to give them three-month time so that refugees can return to Afghanistan in an orderly manner, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

"The Pakistani government should give us a three-month deadline so that refugees can return to their country in an orderly and phased manner. Right now, Afghans are facing many difficulties," Tolo News quoted Haji Nazar as saying.

Speaking to Tolo News, refugee rights activist, Allah Mir Miakhail, stated, "Security agencies are arresting and deporting Afghan refugees everywhere. Most refugees need time to wind up their businesses and affairs. Many families are registered with the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, but these cards have now become invalid."

Refugee rights activists emphasised that return process must be voluntary, gradual and receive support of international organisations to stop a new humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Another activist Ali Reza Karimi stated that many of the Afghan refugees have been deprived of basic human rights and are living in a state of uncertainty due to lack of legal and valid identity documents.

Earlier this month, Taliban said that the problems faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan are rising and stressed that Pakistani government should respect refugee rights and stop arresting and harassing Afghan migrants.

"Unfortunately, problems faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan are increasing, with arrests, harassment, and mistreatment by Pakistani officials on the rise, leaving refugees in serious difficulty," Pajhwok Afghan News quoted Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat as saying in an audio message.

Fitrat urged United Nations and other relevant organisations to uphold refugee protection principles and intervene in nations where refugee rights are breached.

He also said that Afghan refugees return to Afghanistan needs economic cooperation and support, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. He emphasised that Pakistani government should be forced to respect refugee rights, follow international refugee principles and stop arresting and harassing Afghan refugees.