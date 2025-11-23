Afghanistan: 10 killed, ten injured in Herat road accident

A road accident has left 10 people dead and more than 10 injured on Sunday in Afghanistan's western Herat province, the statement of the provincial police office said.

A crash occurred in the morning along the Herat-Kandahar highway, one of the country's busiest routes connecting the western and southern regions, according to the statement.

A car collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, killing 10 commuters and injuring over 10 others, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On November 17, a road accident claimed two lives and injured eight others in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar, provincial police spokesman Sayed Tayeb Hamad said.

The deadly mishap took place when a vehicle carrying female employees of a clinic collided with a car coming from the opposite direction.

A female medical doctor and a child lost their lives on the spot, and eight others, including six female employees of the clinic, a child, and their driver, were injured, the official added.

This is the second road mishap in the eastern region reported by police over the past three days.

In the previous accident, which happened in Nangarhar's neighbouring Laghman province on November 16, six commuters lost their lives and three others were injured.

The accident took place along the highway linking the capital of Kabul to eastern provinces, when a passenger vehicle veered off the road and caught fire, leaving six dead on the spot and three injured, according to the statement. The injured are receiving treatment in a local hospital.

Reckless driving was cited as the primary cause of the incident. Fatal road accidents are common in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, difficult terrains, overloading, overtaking and overspeeding.

On November 14, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Jawhar said that at least one person was killed and two others injured in a road accident in southern Afghanistan's Zabul province.

The crash occurred on November 13 along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, one of the country's busiest transport routes linking the capital with the southern region, the official said. According to local police, a car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing one commuter at the scene and injuring two others who were later taken to a local hospital.