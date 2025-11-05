Afghanistan delegation travels to Turkey for fresh round of talks with Pakistan

Kabul: Afghanistan's delegation led by intelligence chief Abdul Haq Wasiq will travel to Turkey for a new round of negotiations with Pakistan scheduled to be held on Thursday, local media reported on Wednesday.

Wasiq's delegation will hold talks with Pakistani officials to discuss border tensions, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. The third round of peace negotiations set to be held in Istanbul on Thursday is being mediated by Turkey and Qatar to ease tensions between the two countries.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed to state-run media that the delegation would leave later on Wednesday, reaffirming Afghanistan's intention to maintain dialogue with Pakistan.

Earlier, talks between delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan were held in Doha and Istanbul. However, the second round of negotiations between two nations ended without progress due to difference of opinion between two delegations over cross-border militant activity.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban regime of backing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, asking Kabul for written guarantees that it would stop such groups from operating on Afghan soil.

Analysts have said that the talks in Istanbul could determine whether the two nations can rebuild trust and create mechanisms to manage border security and counterterrorism cooperation effectively.

Last week, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan's civilian government wants to build ties with Afghanistan based on mutual interests; however, the military does not allow it.

Mujahid stated that elements within Pakistan's military are making efforts to damage ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported, citing Khyber TV. He further said, "Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan, was in Kabul and had positive talks with Afghan officials, but during the same period, Pakistan carried out attacks on Afghan soil. The civilian government seeks to build relations, but the military damages them."

He stated that traders from both nations were facing losses due to Pakistan's closure of crossings along the Durand Line and stressed that such issues should be kept out of politics. Mujahid noted that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were strong during Imran Khan's tenure as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Zabihullah urged Pakistan to share information regarding terrorist activities taking place on Afghan soil with the Taliban so that action can be taken. He said, "The Pakistani side wants us also to prevent incidents happening inside Pakistan, but that is beyond our control. The Islamic Emirate does not want insecurity in Pakistan and remains committed to ensuring that no threat arises from Afghan territory."

His statement came amid escalation of tensions after Pakistani forces carried out cross-border operations in Afghanistan and the failure of talks between the delegations of the two countries in Turkey.



