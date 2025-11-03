Afghanistan Earthquake: 6.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Mazar-e-Sharif, 10 Dead and 260 Injured

A strong earthquake hit northern Afghanistan on Monday.

It happened near the city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The quake was 6.3 in magnitude.

How Many People Were Hurt?

At least 10 people died.

Around 260 people were injured.

The number may go up later.

Where Did It Strike?

The quake hit near Mazar-e-Sharif.

This city has about 523,000 people.

It struck 28 kilometers deep, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

Which Places Were Affected Most?

Balkh and Samangan provinces were hit badly.

Many homes were damaged.

Some people were trapped.

What Are Rescuers Doing?

Rescue teams reached fast.

They are helping the injured.

They are taking people to hospitals.

They are helping families in need.

What Did Officials Say?

Health ministry officer Sharfat Zaman said rescue work is going on.

He said more deaths and injuries may be reported soon.