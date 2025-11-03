Live
- President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over loss of lives in Telangana bus accident
- Silver Price in Hyderabad Today – November 3, 2025
- BRS demands ban on bulk hall bookings in Jubilee Hills
- AP Chambers seeks rationalisation of govt holidays
- Amazon Lays Off 14,000 Employees via Early Morning Text Messages Amid Global Restructuring
- Kuldeep Yadav Released from India T20I Team, Joins India A for South Africa Series
- Govt focussed on Ease of Doing Research to boost science, innovation ecosystem in India: PM Modi
- Free crop insurance should be resumed: CPM
- From park walks to political talks: Kishan courts Jubilee Hills voters
- Yennam inaugurates a beneficiary’s house
Afghanistan Earthquake: 6.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Mazar-e-Sharif, 10 Dead and 260 Injured
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit northern Afghanistan near Mazar-e-Sharif on Monday. At least 10 people died and 260 were injured as rescue teams worked in Balkh and Samangan provinces.
A strong earthquake hit northern Afghanistan on Monday.
It happened near the city of Mazar-e-Sharif.
The quake was 6.3 in magnitude.
How Many People Were Hurt?
At least 10 people died.
Around 260 people were injured.
The number may go up later.
Where Did It Strike?
The quake hit near Mazar-e-Sharif.
This city has about 523,000 people.
It struck 28 kilometers deep, said the U.S. Geological Survey.
Which Places Were Affected Most?
Balkh and Samangan provinces were hit badly.
Many homes were damaged.
Some people were trapped.
What Are Rescuers Doing?
Rescue teams reached fast.
They are helping the injured.
They are taking people to hospitals.
They are helping families in need.
What Did Officials Say?
Health ministry officer Sharfat Zaman said rescue work is going on.
He said more deaths and injuries may be reported soon.