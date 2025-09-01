Muhammad Aziz, a labourer from Nur Gul quarter, told journalists that ten members of his family, including five children, lost their lives in the ruinous 800 killed Afghanistan earthquake.

In the eastern megacity of Jalalabad, Ziaul Haq Mohammadi, a pupil at Al- Falah University, described the moment the earthquake hit him at home. “ I tried to get up, but the shaking threw me to the ground, ” he said.

Humanitarian agencies have warned the Afghanistan natural disaster could make an already Afghanistan quake death toll even worse. The United Nations estimates more than half of the population is in urgent need of aid.

“As of Monday, no foreign government has reached out to offer backing for deliverance or relief operations,” said a leader for Afghanistan’s foreign office.

China’s foreign ministry later said it was ready to offer eastern Afghanistan quake relief “according to Afghanistan’s need and our capacity”. India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said it had already delivered 1,000 family tents to Kabul and had dispatched 15 tonnes of food to Kunar, with additional relief to be sent from Tuesday.

Teams have struggled to reach some of the more remote mountainous areas near the border with Pakistan, where mudbrick houses have collapsed on to mountain slopes and mobile phone networks have been cut.

" Kate Carey, an officer with the UN Office for the Collaboration of Humanitarian Affairs( UNOCHA), advised that recent heavy rains in the once 24- 48 hours have increased the threat of landslides. She added that numerous roads are now blocked, decelerating relief sweats."

“The poor people here have lost everything,” one official said. “Death has come to every house. Under the rubble of every roof are bodies. Mud houses have been swept away. Destruction is everywhere. People are begging for help.”