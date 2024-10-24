Live
Afghanistan produces 2,200 tonnes of honey annually
Afghanistan produces 2,200 tonnes of honey annually and efforts are underway to increase the amount in future.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Mawlawi Musbahudin Mustain said so on Wednesday.
"There are 3,397 bee farms in the country, which produce 2,200 tonnes of honey annually," Mustain told Xinhua.
The official also noted that the ministry is making every effort to increase honey farms and their products by providing technical support and training to farm owners.
More than 3,000 people are breeding and developing bee farms in Afghanistan, the official said, adding that efforts are underway to increase the harvest further and improve the quality of honey and packing at a high standard for export.