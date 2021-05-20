After 70 Years, A Long-Lost Settlement Rises From An Italian Lake

For the first time in 71 years, the remains of a community that had been submerged underneath an Italian lake for decades have been found. Lake Resia is a man-made lake located about 2 kilometres south of the Reschen Pass in western South Tyrol, Italy.

Locals have discovered the remaining remains of Curon, a village that formerly held hundreds of people before being drowned to develop a hydroelectric project in 1950, according to the BBC.

Authorities erected a dam and united two local lakes roughly 71 years ago, and Curon was lost to the waves as a result. More than 160 dwellings were submerged, displacing Curon's population.

Social media users shared photos of the vanished township, which showed the ruins of the ancient settlement's steps, walls, and cellars.

The 14th-century church tower rising from the waters of Lake Resia has made it a popular tourist destination.