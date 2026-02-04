After anti-graft body, human rights organisation in Bangladesh raises concerns over attacks on minorities

New Delhi: Two days after an anti-graft body raised concerns over political violence and attacks on minorities, a human rights organisation has flagged the rising political and mob violence ahead of Bangladesh’s February 12 general election, according to media reports.

It pointed at the increase in mob violence and lynching, terming these as “extremely alarming”, reported Bangladesh’s The Daily Star on Wednesday, quoting Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

Data collected from various media outlets, found 413 incidents of mob beatings recorded nationwide under the 17-month-long rule of the current interim government.

These lynchings have resulted in at least 259 deaths, it said. The HRSS ‘Report on Violence Prior to the 13th National Parliamentary Election’, shared on Wednesday, highlighted the severity of these killings.

It noted that victims were often beaten to death or set on fire. The killing of garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was also mentioned, who was beaten to death and his body burned following false allegations of blasphemy.

Meanwhile, at least five people have been killed and 970 injured in election-related violence across the country in two months since the announcement of the 13th Parliamentary election schedule, mentioned the report.

The report was prepared using data from 15 national dailies, more than 150 local newspapers, and information collected by district correspondents.

Additionally, claimed HRSS, at least 60 people were killed over the same period in clashes with law enforcers, in custody, or due to torture.

The breakdown includes six deaths in clashes or alleged “gunfights”, 22 due to torture, 12 in law enforcement custody, and 20 from gunshot wounds.

Also, at least 127 accused individuals died in prison custody across the country during this period, the report said.

The HRSS study further documented 56 attacks on minority communities, including vandalism of homes and places of worship.

These incidents left one person dead and 27 injured, while 17 temples, 63 idols and 65 homes were vandalised.

Six incidents of land grabbing targeting minority communities were also recorded. According to the report, 162 incidents of violence were recorded between December 11, 2025 – when the election schedule was announced – and January 31, 2026.

These incidents included clashes, attacks, vandalism and arson involving rival candidates and their supporters, often stemming from disputes over nominations and local political dominance.

Presenting a broader picture of human rights conditions over the last 17 months, from September 2024 to January 2026, another HRSS report published on Wednesday said that 1,411 incidents of political violence occurred nationwide, leaving at least 195 people dead and 11,229 injured.

Notably, 704 of these incidents were results of internal feuds between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated bodies.

These intra-party clashes led to 121 deaths and left 7,131 people injured. The report identified the causes of these conflicts as struggles for supremacy, political vengeance, rally-related violence, disputes over committee formation, extortion, and attempts to seize control of establishments, the report added.

On Monday, Dhaka-based The Business Standard quoted a study by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) that Bangladesh has witnessed more than 50 attacks on minority communities in recent times. This was in addition to election-related violence, where at least 15 political leaders and activists have been killed across the country in the last 36 days, the report had said.



