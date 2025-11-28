After death sentence… Bangla ex PM Hasina gets 21-yr jail for land grab

Dhaka: Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to 21 years in prison in separate corruption cases related to allocations of land in a government project, dealing another legal blow to the country’s former leader, living in exile.

In a decision issued on Thursday, a court found Hasina guilty of illegally securing plots of land in a suburb of the capital, Dhaka, for herself and her family despite their ineligibility.

Last week, Hasina was sentenced to death by hanging after she was found guilty of crimes against humanity for ordering a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising last year that eventually ousted her. Hasina fled Bangladesh by helicopter on August 5, 2024, after weeks of student-led protests against her “autocratic rule”.