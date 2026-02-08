After Oman talks, Iran sees opening for diplomacy with US but rejects nuclear, missile curbs

Cairo: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that he expected a new round of talks with the United States to take place "soon," describing the meeting held a day earlier as a positive start while cautioning that rebuilding trust would take time.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, aired on Saturday and later shared in Persian on his Telegram channel, Araghchi also made clear that Tehran would not relinquish its uranium enrichment program, which he called an "inalienable right." He added that his country was open to an agreement that reassures the international community while preserving its enrichment activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Araghchi also noted that Iran opposes transferring its uranium abroad and said the nuclear dispute could be resolved only through negotiations. He also rejected US demands that Iran curb its missile program, calling missiles a defensive matter that is "never negotiable."

He confirmed that members of the Iranian and American delegations briefly shook hands despite the talks being conducted indirectly. "Although the negotiations were indirect, an opportunity arose to shake hands with the American delegation," he said, disputing US reports that the two sides had held a short direct exchange during the discussions in Muscat.

After concluding the talks with Steve Witkoff, US President Trump's special envoy, Araghchi traveled to Doha, where he met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, Qatari media reported.

Iran's military chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, struck a more confrontational tone, warning that any attempt to impose war on Iran would spread conflict across the Middle East. Iran would not initiate a war, he said, but would respond "decisively" to defend its sovereignty.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, described the Oman talks as "very good," saying Iran "looks like it wants to make a deal very badly." He said the sides would meet again early next week.

On Friday, Trump also signed an executive order threatening additional tariffs on countries that continue to trade with Iran. While the order does not specify a tariff rate, it cites 25 per cent as an example and says the measure could apply to goods imported into the United States from any country that "directly or indirectly" purchases goods or services from Iran.

The talks in Muscat marked a renewed diplomatic effort amid heightened regional tensions. In recent weeks, the United States has expanded its military presence in the Middle East, while Iran has stepped up its own preparations, fueling concerns among regional governments about the risk of a wider conflict.

Israel is watching the negotiations closely. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Saturday that he would travel to Washington later this week to discuss the talks with Trump. Netanyahu believes any agreement must include limits on Iran's ballistic missile program and an end to its support for allied militant groups, the statement said.

Earlier this week and ahead of the Muscat meeting, Witkoff visited Israel for consultations, during which Netanyahu said Iran had "repeatedly demonstrated it cannot be trusted to keep its promises."

Regional reactions were cautiously supportive. Egypt and the United Arab Emirates welcomed the talks as a constructive step toward dialogue and de-escalation.

Egypt's foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, praised Oman's role in hosting the negotiations and reaffirmed Cairo's support for a negotiated settlement of the nuclear issue. The Emirati foreign ministry said Oman's mediation had helped create conditions conducive to dialogue and expressed hope for outcomes that would enhance regional security.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also welcomed the talks, voicing hope they would open a diplomatic path to ease tensions and promote regional stability.

"The region is burdened by multiple crises, and finding a diplomatic solution between the United States and Iran is essential for achieving peace and stability," he said during a press conference on Friday.

Qatar's foreign minister, during his Saturday meeting with Araghchi in Doha, voiced hope that the negotiations would lead to a comprehensive agreement that strengthens stability and security across the region, according to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry.