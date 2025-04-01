After Trump's 'Bombing' Threat Over N-Deal…Iran readies missiles for potential response

Tehran: Hours after US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened Iran with bombing and secondary tariffs, the armed forces in Iran have reportedly readied missiles for a potential response.

According to a report with the Tehran Times, a significant number of launch-ready missiles have been located in underground facilities scattered across the country, designed to withstand airstrikes.

Trump had threatened Iran with bombings and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.

In his first remarks since Iran rejected direct negotiations with Washington last week, he told NBC News that the US and Iranian officials were talking, but did not elaborate.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump said in a telephone interview. “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

“There’s a chance that if they don’t make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago," he added.

In response, Iran sent a letter to Trump through Oman, urging Tehran to reach a new nuclear deal, saying its policy was to not engage in direct negotiations with the United States while under its maximum pressure campaign and military threats, Tehran’s foreign minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.