Aimee Lou Wood Receives Apology and Flowers from 'SNL' Star Sarah Sherman After Criticizing 'Mean' Sketch

Actress Aimee Lou Wood has shared a gracious response after receiving flowers from "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) star Sarah Sherman, following a disagreement over an impression of Wood’s character in a recent sketch.

Wood, known for her role in The White Lotus, had voiced her frustration on social media after Sherman’s portrayal of her in a parody of The White Lotus during the April 12 episode of SNL. The sketch, which reimagined a season of The White Lotus featuring political figures, included Sherman doing a caricature of Wood's character, Chelsea. The bit focused on Wood’s prominent gap teeth, which some found offensive.

In a series of Instagram posts, Wood called the sketch "mean and unfunny," expressing that while she enjoys being parodied in good spirits, the joke about her teeth felt cheap. "I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it's clever and in good spirits," she wrote, adding, “But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Wood clarified that her criticism was not directed at Sherman personally but at the concept behind the joke. "I’m not hating on Sarah," Wood explained. “I’m hating on the concept. There must be a cleverer, more nuanced way to do it.”

Despite the tension, Wood later shared on Instagram that she had received flowers from Sherman, thanking the comedian for the gesture. "Thank you for the beautiful flowers," Wood wrote, posting a photo of the bouquet.

The controversy sparked mixed reactions, with many fans agreeing that the exaggerated portrayal of Wood’s teeth was in poor taste. "That part made me feel so uncomfortable. I thought the exaggerated teeth was such a low blow, and quite frankly kind of mean," one Reddit user commented. Others, including followers of Wood's Instagram, expressed appreciation for her speaking out about the issue.

Wood has previously opened up about her frustrations with the attention given to her gap teeth, calling it a distraction from her work. In a recent interview with GQ, she said, "It makes me really happy that it's symbolizing rebellion and freedom, but there's a limit. The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work."

This incident is not the first time a SNL sketch has sparked controversy this season. In October, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also criticized a parody of his infamous feud with his brother, Noel Gallagher, calling it "excruciating."