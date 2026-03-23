Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck At LaGuardia, ATC Audio Reveals Panic

A major aviation incident unfolded at LaGuardia Airport in New York when an Air Canada Express flight collided with a ground vehicle, believed to be a fire truck, during landing. The aircraft, carrying 76 people, was severely damaged in the crash.

The flight, operated by Jazz Aviation and arriving from Montreal, was landing on runway 4 when the collision occurred late Sunday night. Among those onboard were 72 passengers and four crew members. Reports indicate that both the pilot and co-pilot succumbed to their injuries, while several passengers were hurt.

Shortly after the incident, an audio recording from air traffic control (ATC) surfaced online, capturing moments of panic as officials repeatedly shouted warnings for the ground vehicle to stop. Despite these urgent calls, the vehicle appears to have collided with the aircraft.

Following the crash, ATC immediately instructed nearby aircraft to abort landing and circle back. Emergency protocols were activated, and runway operations were halted.

The Port Authority confirmed that the incident involved a ground vehicle crossing the runway at the time of landing. In response, the US Federal Aviation Administration imposed a ground stop at the airport, citing an emergency situation, and indicated that the closure could extend for several hours.

Visuals from the scene show significant damage to the aircraft, while authorities worked to manage the aftermath and ensure passenger safety.

Officials have not yet released full details about the cause of the collision, and investigations are currently underway.