Air India Flight Returns to Delhi Due to Volcano Eruption Near Bali

Many Air India flights were canceled yesterday. On June 18, flight AI2145 from Delhi to Bali came back to Delhi because of reports about a volcano near Bali airport. The flight returned to keep passengers safe and landed safely in Delhi.

An airline official said, "Air India flight AI2145 on June 18, 2025, from Delhi to Bali was told to come back to Delhi because of the volcano near Bali airport. All passengers got off the plane safely."

The official added, "We are sorry for the trouble caused to passengers. We tried to help by giving hotel rooms to those affected. Passengers can also get full refunds or change their flights for free."

Several flights to and from Bali were canceled on Wednesady after a the eruption of volcano in the eastern part of Indonesia. Authorities and airport officials have confirmed the news stating that the Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-meter volcano on the tourist island of Flores, erupted on Tuesday, sending ash 10 kilometers high into the sky.

Jetstar and Virgin Australia canceled flights to different cities in Australia, the Bali airport website said. Other airline carriers like Air New Zealand, Air India, Singapore’s Tigerair, and China’s Juneyao Airlines also canceled flights due to volcano issue.

On Tuesday, eight international flights were canceled. Since the Ahmedabad crash, over 80 flights have been canceled, and the aviation safety officials are worried about plane maintenance.

After checks by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India canceled six flights. A flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata had to stop in Kolkata because of engine trouble on a Boeing 777-200. The Ahmedabad to London Gatwick flight was canceled due to not having enough planes.