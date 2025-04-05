Akal Takht, AAP, and SAD Lead Opposition to Waqf Bill, Corner BJP in Punjab

The controversial Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked widespread opposition in Punjab, uniting key Sikh and Muslim organizations in the state, as the BJP finds itself increasingly isolated over the issue. While the BJP defends the legislation, claiming it benefits the Muslim community, several prominent parties and leaders have condemned the Bill, calling it "discriminatory" and harmful to minorities.

On Friday, a delegation from the Muslim organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind met with the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj. The meeting was focused on discussing Sikh-Muslim unity, mutual harmony, and concerns over the Waqf Bill. Jathedar Gargajj voiced his opposition, stating, "The country belongs to everyone, and every community has the right to live here in peace and happiness."

The Waqf Bill, which was passed by both houses of Parliament earlier this week, has drawn fierce criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). SAD's lone Member of Parliament, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, accused the BJP of "dividing people along religious and caste lines" during the Lok Sabha debate. She emphasized that the Bill specifically targets minority communities while ignoring longstanding Sikh demands, such as the recognition of the Sikh identity through amendments to Article 25(b).

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami also called for the immediate withdrawal of the amended Waqf Bill, describing it as an "attack on minorities." The SGPC, which manages gurdwaras across the country, has voiced strong opposition to the legislation, which it views as harmful to the Sikh community as well as other minority groups.

Adding to the growing protests, the Muslim organization Jamaat Majlis Ahrar Islam held a demonstration outside the historic Jama Masjid in Ludhiana, burning copies of the Waqf Bill. Punjab’s Shahi Imam, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, condemned the Bill, arguing that it unlawfully allows the appointment of non-Muslim members to the Waqf Boards, which he deemed "completely illegal."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Punjab, has also opposed the Waqf Bill. On Monday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated the state's firm stance against the legislation, declaring that the AAP would "oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill brought by the BJP-led NDA government tooth and nail." Speaking at an Eid gathering in Malerkotla, a district with a significant Muslim population, Mann assured the public that his government would stand by the Muslim community in the fight against the Bill.

The Waqf issue has further cornered the BJP in Punjab, a state where the party has struggled to regain ground after losing major elections and facing continued protests from farmers. The BJP's failure to win seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and its defeat in recent local body elections have left it in a weakened position, particularly in rural areas.

Punjab BJP spokesman Pritpal Singh Baliawal defended the Bill, stating that it was designed for the betterment of Muslims. He expressed surprise at the opposition from the SAD and SGPC, emphasizing that the Bill had "nothing to do with Sikhs."

The Waqf Bill has implications for the management of Waqf properties in Punjab, where the Punjab Waqf Board oversees approximately 75,965 registered Waqf properties, covering around 36,625 acres of land. However, about 38% of this land is alleged to be illegally encroached upon, leading to ongoing legal disputes in various courts, including the Supreme Court.

As the debate continues, the Waqf Amendment Bill has emerged as a key political flashpoint, uniting various factions in Punjab against the BJP, and strengthening opposition parties' resolve in the state.