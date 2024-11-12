Alice Sets Guinness World Record for Donating 2,645 Liters of Breast Milk

Many mothers do not produce enough milk, or their babies depend on raw milk.

Breast milk acts as medicine for the growth of newborn babies in nursing care.

That is why Alice from America is donating her milk to such children. Not just one or two, but for the past 14 years, she has been engaged in this service. So far, she has donated around 2,645 liters of milk and was recently recognized in the Guinness World Records as the woman who has donated the largest amount of breast milk.

She is currently a mother of three children and continues to fill the stomachs of millions of babies and newborns with her milk. Her story has also inspired many other women to follow in her footsteps.

Alice, hiling from Texas, has had a passion for community service since childhood. Her parents also encouraged her in this direction.

"My grandfathers always said to do things that are useful for four people. Their words were deeply rooted in my mind. That's why, when I was young, I used to hide the money they gave me as pocket money and use it for social service activities," says Alice. In 2010, she got married and gave birth to her first child.

Normally, some women produce a large amount of milk after childbirth, leading to excess milk left over after their babies feed. Alice initially experienced this after the birth of her son. But it wasn’t until a hospital visit for a check-up that a nurse advised her to donate her excess breast milk.

"Until then, I didn’t know that excess milk could be donated. Once the nurse gave me this advice, I started storing it in the fridge. After a few liters, I began donating the milk to the 'Mother’s Milk Bank' in North Texas," Alice explains.

Despite having two more children, Alice never stopped donating milk. Over four years, she donated around 1,569 liters. She later read about the *Guinness World Records* for breast milk donation and applied for it. In 2014, she achieved the record for the woman who had donated the largest amount of breast milk.

Even after achieving the Guinness World Record, Alice continued to donate breast milk as her children grew. A mother of three, Alice also served as a surrogate mother for a couple. "Selling is a wonderful feeling in this world. It felt great to fill another child's stomach with breast milk. Every time I get pregnant, I get excited knowing that I can nourish many children with my milk," she says.

Alice has donated a total of 2,645 liters of milk so far. Once again, her name has entered the *Guinness World Records* after surpassing her previous record, making her the woman who donated the most breast milk. Her achievement has once again gone viral on social media.

Some women produce excessive milk, often due to hyperlactation syndrome, but Alice naturally produces more milk. Could it be the healthy diet she follows?

"Apart from drinking enough water, I followed a nutrition plan prescribed by experts. That’s why my milk production was so high," says Alice. She also expresses milk with a breast pump at regular intervals. "Although this is a difficult process, filling the bellies of many babies makes me forget the difficulty and gives me more encouragement."

Alice explains that one ounce (about 30 ml) of her milk fills the stomachs of three newborn babies on average. "So far, my milk has helped feed about 350,000 children! What could be more satisfying in motherhood?" Alice says proudly.

Alice has set a target of producing 100,000 ounces of milk and has already donated around 89,000 ounces. However, she admits she is a little disappointed with the decrease in her milk production.

"I am happy to have achieved the Guinness World Record, but I am a bit disappointed that I couldn't reach the goal I had set for myself. I don’t want to stop here," she says. She has been educating her friends and neighbors about the importance of breast milk and participating in programs to dispel misconceptions and doubts about breastfeeding.

While there are various ways to donate collected milk, Alice recommends that mothers approach certified milk banks for safe donation. "Only then will the milk be safely provided to children in need," she advises.

Through her acts of generosity and her efforts to raise awareness, Alice’s story is an inspiration to all mothers.