Live
- Heavy rain submerges paddy crop in TN's Thanjavur, farmers fear losses
- Their sacrifices will inspire all: UP CM Adityanath on Police Commemoration Day
- President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Kerala for four-day visit
- Delhi-NCR's air quality 'very poor' after Diwali fireworks
- American pianist Eric Lu wins 19th International Frederic Chopin Piano Competition
- Bengal: Air quality deteriorates in Kolkata, Howrah on Kali Puja night due to firecracker bursting
- Gujarat announces Rs 947 cr relief package for monsoon-hit farmers
- Police Commemoration Day: Fadnavis pays homage to fallen personnel
- Asrani was born to play jailor in ‘Sholay’, the role will never be forgotten: Sippy
- Flood alert in TN's Theni as Vaigai dam near full
American pianist Eric Lu wins 19th International Frederic Chopin Piano Competition
Warsaw: American pianist Eric Lu has been crowned the winner of the 19th International Frederic Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in the early hours...
Warsaw: American pianist Eric Lu has been crowned the winner of the 19th International Frederic Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in the early hours of Tuesday.
The decision came after hours of deliberations by a 17-person jury, chaired by American pianist Garrick Ohlsson.
Lu received a prize of 60,000 euros (nearly Rs 62 lakh) and a gold medal funded by the President of Poland.
Lu performed Chopin's Polonaise-Fantasy in A-flat major, Op. 61, and Piano Concerto in F minor, Op. 21.
The competition, which started on October 3 at Warsaw Philharmonic, and saw 102 hours of Chopin's music, featured 84 young pianists from 19 countries, mostly from China (28), Japan, and Poland (13 each).
Canada’s Kevin Chen and China’s Zitong Wang won the second and third prize, respectively.
Eleven of the highest-rated pianists performed in the Finals, which started on October 18.
Accompanied by the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Andrzej Boreyko, each of the finalists performed one of Chopin's two piano concertos and Polonaise-Fantasy, Op. 61.
The other finalists of the competition will receive equivalent distinctions funded by the Fryderyk Chopin Institute.
The competition, held every five years in the Polish capital, is among the most esteemed in the world and one of its kind for testing pianists for their knowledge and skill of just one composer, Frederic Chopin.