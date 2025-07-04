America’s 250th Independence Day: What’s Happening July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025, is a huge milestone — America’s 250th birthday of independence! It’s a day Americans celebrate freedom and history.

When Donald Trump was president, he held big July 4th celebrations, with fireworks and events like those at the National Mall and Mount Rushmore.

This year, Trump hasn’t announced any plans for July 4th itself. The closest he’ll get is attending a “Salute to America” event in Iowa on July 3rd, which is a warm-up for a bigger 250th celebration planned for 2026. If nothing changes, this will be the first time Trump skips a public Independence Day event.

Polls show Trump’s approval has dropped recently. In March, 44% of Americans approved of him, but by June, that number fell to 40%. Meanwhile, 56% disapprove of his policies.

A Tradition of July 4th Celebrations in the White House

Since President Thomas Jefferson’s time, July 4th has been a big deal in the White House. Jefferson started the tradition of opening the White House to guests for celebrations, a practice many presidents continued for years.