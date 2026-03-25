Amid Mixed Signals Over Talks To End War: Strikes hit Iran; Tehran targets Israel, Gulf states

Dubai: Airstrikes battered Iran and Iranian missiles, and drones targeted Israel's Tel Aviv and sites across the Mideast on Tuesday, even as President Donald Trump said the United States was in talks with the Islamic Republic to end the war.

With thousands more US Marines on their way to the Gulf, both sides firing barrages and Iran denying any negotiations are taking place, the war's tempo remained high a day after Trump delayed his self-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s chokehold on that crucial waterway has snarled international shipping, sent fuel prices skyrocketing, and threatened the world economy. Pakistan offered to host diplomatic talks, but Iran remained defiant, vowing to fight “until complete victory.” Any talks between the US and Iran would face monumental challenges. Many of Washington’s shifting list of objectives - particularly over Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs - remain difficult to achieve.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear who in Iran’s government would have the authority to negotiate - or be willing to, as Israel has vowed to continue taking out leaders after killing several. Iran remains highly suspicious of the United States, which twice, under the Trump administration, has attacked during high-level diplomatic talks, including with the February 28 strikes that started the current war.