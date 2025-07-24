Another Air Tragedy Strikes: Russian Passenger Plane Crashes, All Feared Dead

A devastating air tragedy unfolded in Russia’s Far East as an Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft, carrying approximately 50 people, crashed during a regional flight on Thursday, July 24. Initial reports from Russian emergency officials suggest that all passengers and crew members on board are feared dead.

The 50-year old aircraft was en route from Khabarovsk to Blagoveshchensk and Tynda when it disappeared from radar, according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, released on Telegram. “During the search operation, a Mi-8 helicopter belonging to Rossaviatsiya discovered the fuselage of the aircraft, which was on fire,” the ministry stated.

The Amur Center for Civil Defence and Fire Safety later confirmed that the wreckage was located on a mountain slope about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Tynda, a remote town in the Amur region near the Chinese border. An aerial survey of the site found no survivors.

Footage published by Russian media showed thick plumes of smoke rising from a dense forest, believed to be the crash site.

Regional Governor Vasily Orlov shared that, based on preliminary data, the plane was carrying 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members.

This tragedy marks Russia’s first fatal commercial aviation accident since July 2021, when a Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Air Antonov An‑26 crashed near Palana, claiming the lives of all 28 people on board.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, and recovery efforts are ongoing.