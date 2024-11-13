Live
Is Apophis the Asteroid That Could Destroy Earth? NASA’s Urgent Warning Explained
NASA is closely tracking asteroid Apophis, a massive Near-Earth Object that could cause widespread destruction if it collides with Earth.
NASA is keeping a close watch on asteroid 99942 Apophis, which is also called the "God of Chaos," as it nears Earth.
The asteroid will pass closest to our planet on November 13, coming within 19,000 miles (31,000 kilometers). Although it does not pose any immediate risk, its near approach has drawn considerable attention.
The Size and Potential Impact of Apophis
Apophis is a massive asteroid, about 450 meters long and 170 meters wide—roughly the size of the Empire State Building. If it hit Earth, the impact would release the energy of hundreds of nuclear bombs, causing massive destruction and possibly triggering tsunamis if it struck the ocean.
Discovered in 2004, Apophis is a Near-Earth Object (NEO) that passes close to Earth's orbit. These flybys can cause "astroquakes" and gravitational effects that may impact Earth's atmosphere and surface. While most NEOs are not a threat, Apophis is notable due to its size and proximity.
Due to its size and trajectory, it could experience what are called “astroquakes”—vibrations caused by Earth's gravitational pull. These quakes could change the asteroid’s structure or even its orbit, which might affect its future path.
Why Apophis is Noteworthy
Apophis stands out because of its large size, close approach to Earth, and high speed, all of which increase the potential damage it could cause. NASA has been tracking the asteroid for nearly 20 years to understand its orbit and future behavior.
Safety Assurances and Future Defense
Scientists believe Apophis won’t hit Earth for at least 100 years, so there’s no immediate threat. However, they continue to monitor its orbit closely, as small changes caused by gravitational interactions could pose a risk in the future.
NASA and other space agencies are working on technologies to defend against asteroid impacts.
For instance, the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission demonstrated that a spacecraft could alter an asteroid’s course. If Apophis or a similar asteroid ever became a real threat, these technologies could be used to deflect it.
The Future of Asteroid Tracking
Apophis highlights how crucial it is to track asteroids and work together internationally.
Although Apophis is not a danger right now, it reminds us of the potential threats from space. Scientists are working on enhancing methods for detecting, tracking, and redirecting asteroids to be better prepared for any dangers in the future.