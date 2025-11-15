Apple Unveils the ‘iPhone Pocket,’ but Critics Mock the $230 Price Tag

The tech company, which worked on the iPhone Pocket case with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, says it came up with the idea by looking at “the simple, beautiful notion of a piece of cloth.” But some early users and other critics have been a little less generous with their descriptions, with some wittily comparing it to a “Borat bathing suit.”

“It all started with the idea of making an extra pocket,” Apple said in a statement on Tuesday. “The restrained design fully wraps around iPhone, extending to accommodate a user’s various day-to-day belongings. When opened, the textile gently suggests its contents and provides a glimpse into the iPhone display.”

The company added that the Apple new carrying case can be worn on the body, tied around bags and purses, or simply held in hand. It comes in two main designs, both of which are connected by a series of linked fabric “cells” that can be opened and closed. The short strap design comes in eight different colors with iPhone Pocket price $149.95, while the long strap design comes in three colors and retails for $229.95.

“We deliberately designed iPhone Pocket’s color palette so it would easily coordinate with all of our iPhone colors and models, and allow users to come up with their own unique combination,” said Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of industrial design.

The fabric is a “3D-knitted construction” that’s made of 85% polyester, 14% nylon, and 1% polyurethane.

“iPhone Pocket is an expression of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way,’ and we want to share it with everyone,” said Yoshiyuki Miyamae Apple mixed reviews, design director of Miyake Design Studio, which also developed the iPhone Pocket. “Its simplicity also echoes what we practice at ISSEY MIYAKE — a certain unfinished feeling that allows for multiple possibilities and personal interpretations.”

The iPhone Pocket will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 14, and will be available at select Apple stores and online in the U.S., U.K., Japan, France, Italy, Singapore, South Korea and Greater China.