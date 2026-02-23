Art Finds A Raw New Home In Connaught Place’s Abandoned Building

In the heart of Connaught Place, a five-storey structure that once housed bustling offices and a popular nightclub has been transformed into an unconventional art venue. With boarded-up windows, peeling paint, exposed plumbing and graffiti-marked walls, the decaying interiors now frame a striking pop-up exhibition featuring contemporary South Asian artists.

Running until February 28, the show is open from 11 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, with free entry. The curatorial team aims to challenge the traditional gallery format by presenting art in a setting far removed from the polished “white cube” spaces typically associated with museums.

Co-curator Amit Kumar Jain, who has organised the exhibition alongside Reha Sodhi, explained that conventional galleries often isolate artworks from their surroundings. By contrast, this space allows the environment to become part of the viewing experience. The idea, they said, is to let the artworks “speak differently” and to disrupt established ways of consuming art.

The building itself carries layers of history. About six years ago, the first floor was home to the nightclub Oh My God, a favourite among Delhi’s party crowd before it shut down. The second floor previously contained offices that have remained vacant for over a decade. Today, cracked tiles, stained surfaces and unstable walls form a dramatic backdrop for the artworks.

Despite structural challenges, the space has been used inventively. Paintings are mounted directly on distressed walls or suspended with nearly invisible strings where surfaces cannot bear weight. A sculpture by Himmat Shah rests atop an old bar counter, while a triptych by Shilpa Gupta is positioned against a fractured wall. Avinash Veeraghavan’s video work Home Sweet Home (2006) plays beneath a staircase, and Mithu Sen’s Icarus (2007) is projected onto the floor of a dilapidated bathroom.

Some installations actively interact with the surroundings. Sheba Chhachhi’s The Mermaid’s Mirror (2005), featuring toy television sets with pinwheels and stills of actor Meena Kumari, responds to airflow from ceiling fans, setting its internal reels in motion.

The exhibition takes its name and inspiration from Sudarshan Shetty’s 2004 work Party is Elsewhere, which anchors the show. Works by prominent artists including Vivaan Sundaram, Subodh Gupta and Atul Dodiya are also on display. Notably, the exhibition avoids traditional wall labels and captions, further breaking from standard gallery conventions.

All pieces are drawn from the Devi Art Foundation and two additional private collections, and most are presented strictly for viewing rather than sale.

Preparing the building for visitors required extensive effort. Debris had to be cleared, sections of wall were unstable, and rainwater seepage posed additional hurdles. Yet the curators deliberately preserved the site’s raw character, choosing not to conceal its imperfections.

The exhibition opened on January 31, coinciding with the annual India Art Fair at the NSIC Grounds. In stark contrast to the polished booths and commercial atmosphere of the fair, this pop-up offers a more immersive and less intimidating experience.

Visitors have responded positively to the unconventional setting. Many said the informal, organic atmosphere made contemporary art feel more accessible and less daunting than traditional gallery spaces. For some, the interplay between artwork and environment became as compelling as the pieces themselves.

By relocating art from pristine halls to a crumbling urban shell, the curators have not only reimagined exhibition design but also invited audiences to reconsider how — and where — art can truly come alive.