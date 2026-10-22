Ask tech companies to pay residents for hosting data centres: Trump in poll pitch

Washington: US President Donald Trump urged technology companies to pay residents $10,000 to $15,000 for hosting data centres, combining a pitch for artificial intelligence investment with an appeal to supporters to vote Republican in next month’s congressional elections.

Speaking at a rally in Pendleton, South Carolina, on Wednesday, Trump told Governor Henry McMaster that direct payments could help overcome local opposition to the facilities.

“Ask for money. Henry, tell them that they have to pay the people $10,000, $15,000. They got plenty of money,” he said.

Trump presented the idea as a way to make data centres more popular. He did not outline a federal programme, eligibility rules or a mechanism to require companies to make such payments.

“Let them pay for it,” he said.

The remarks came as Trump promoted his administration’s economic record and urged voters to treat the November 3 midterm elections as a personal referendum on his presidency, even though his name will not appear on the ballot.

“In this election, I’m asking you to pretend I’m on the ballot,” he said, arguing that his supporters were more likely to vote when he was personally contesting an election.

He warned that Republican losses could jeopardise his administration’s tax and border policies.

“And it can go away as fast as it came, so please go out and vote,” Trump said.

The President campaigned for Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham and called for voters to elect a Republican House and Senate. He praised Graham alongside McMaster and Republican senators Tim Scott, John Barrasso and Bernie Moreno.

Trump attacked Graham’s Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, over transgender healthcare and gun policy. He also called for her medical licence to be revoked and said she should not be allowed to run for office. The remarks were political attacks; he did not establish grounds for either action.

Protesters repeatedly interrupted the speech, prompting Trump to praise law enforcement’s response.

Trump credited tariffs with encouraging companies to build factories in the United States. He said domestic production of steel and pharmaceuticals was essential, particularly if overseas supplies became unavailable during a conflict.

He also argued that the United States must maintain its lead over China in artificial intelligence, which he repeatedly described as “super intelligence”.

The President cited examples of payments he said had won support for data centres elsewhere. He did not identify the companies or provide enough details in the remarks to verify those accounts.

Turning to foreign policy, Trump said Iran would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon and predicted that the US military involvement he was discussing would end soon. He offered no timetable.

“We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time,” he said, while claiming American operations had destroyed Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity.

US midterm elections take place halfway through a president’s four-year term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about one-third of Senate seats are normally contested, making the elections consequential for a president’s ability to advance legislation.

South Carolina has been a Republican stronghold in presidential elections. Trump carried the state in 2016, 2020 and 2024.



