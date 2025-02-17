Astronauts Deny Claims of Being "Abandoned" After 8-Month ISS Stay

Two astronauts, initially scheduled for an eight-day mission, have now spent eight months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In response to growing speculation regarding their prolonged stay, the astronauts have firmly denied claims that they were "abandoned" in space.

During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, astronaut Barry Wilmore refuted suggestions that he and fellow astronaut Sunita Williams were left stranded, highlighting that their mission was prepared for various contingencies.

“We don’t feel abandoned or stuck,” Wilmore stated. “We understand why people may think that, but human spaceflight programs prepare for all possible situations. We remain committed and ready for any challenge."

The astronauts were initially expected to return to Earth aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. However, complications with the capsule’s thrusters and helium leaks, identified during its approach to the ISS in June, led NASA to cancel the return trip on the Starliner.

As a precaution, NASA decided to send the Starliner back to Earth unmanned. Following a six-hour remotely controlled descent, the spacecraft landed in New Mexico on September 6. Subsequently, a SpaceX mission was scheduled to retrieve Wilmore and Williams, with their return now planned for March.

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation via social media, criticizing the Biden administration and stating that he had requested Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring the astronauts home.

“I have just asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to ‘go get’ the two brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration,” Trump posted on January 28. “They have been waiting for many months on the Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe.”

Despite the political discourse, Wilmore and Williams maintained that their extended stay aligns with standard space mission protocols and emphasized the importance of adhering to established schedules.

“There’s a cycle for ISS missions, and any deviation affects multiple operations,” Wilmore explained. “We wouldn’t expect a special return unless it was due to medical or extreme circumstances. Maintaining mission continuity is essential.”

Throughout their extended mission, Williams and Wilmore have actively contributed to various scientific experiments and spacewalks. One key project involves working with Astrobees—autonomous robotic systems designed to assist with research and spacecraft navigation.

“These robots can move autonomously inside the ISS,” Williams noted. “They provide opportunities for universities and companies to test guidance, navigation, and control technologies. Some are even designed to interact with other floating objects, which could help in managing space debris.”



