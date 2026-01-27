At UN, India Slams Pakistan Over ‘Constitutional Coup’ And Lifetime Immunity For Army Chief

India launched a sharp attack on Pakistan at the United Nations, calling on its neighbour to reflect on the state of its democracy and the expanding role of the military in constitutional matters. The remarks came months after Pakistan passed its 27th Constitutional Amendment, a move that significantly strengthened the powers of its armed forces and formalised the position of Field Marshal Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces.

Speaking during a UN Security Council open debate, India’s permanent representative Parvathaneni Harish accused Pakistan of eroding the rule of law by allowing its military to orchestrate what he described as a constitutional takeover. Without naming Munir directly, the envoy said Pakistan should begin its introspection by examining how its armed forces engineered a constitutional change that granted lifetime immunity to the country’s top military commander.

Munir was appointed Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces for a fixed term last year following the constitutional amendment passed in November. The change centralised control of the army, navy and air force under a single authority and also provided legal protection shielding the post-holder from arrest and prosecution, a provision that sparked concern among international observers and rights groups.

The amendment had earlier drawn criticism from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who noted that it was pushed through without adequate consultation with legal experts or civil society, raising alarms about democratic safeguards in Pakistan.

India’s criticism also extended to Pakistan’s portrayal of regional security issues. Responding to comments by Pakistan’s UN envoy on Operation Sindoor, Harish accused Islamabad of presenting a distorted and self-serving narrative aimed at maligning India. He reiterated that the operation, carried out in May 2025, targeted terrorist infrastructure and was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The Indian envoy stressed that New Delhi’s actions were restrained and responsible, carried out in line with the UN’s own calls to bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice. He added that Pakistan itself had sought a halt to hostilities, underlining that India’s response was neither escalatory nor indiscriminate.