Australia: 15-year-old boy arrested in Sydney after another teen dies following stabbing

Sydney: A 15-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing in Rouse Hill, a suburb of Sydney, on Monday afternoon, in which a 17-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that emergency services were called to a reserve on Caballo Street, Rouse Hill, at about 4:20 pm local time, following reports of a stabbing, Xinhua News Agency reported. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound to his leg.

The teen was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

At about 7:30 pm local time, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after attending a police station in Sydney's northwest.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.

On November 21, police in New South Wales (NSW) said that five teenagers have been charged for allegedly stabbing a worker at a western Sydney convenience store.

The 28-year-old male worker was allegedly stabbed around 2.20 am local time on November 20, when he tried to stop a group of teenagers who allegedly attempted to steal items from the store in Burwood, 10 km west of central Sydney.

The worker was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to the hospital. He remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition as of Friday, according to the police.

NSW Police said that all five teenagers have been arrested.

All five were refused bail and expected to make an initial appearance before a children's court on November 21.

On November 19, police in the Australian state of Queensland fatally shot a man after he stabbed another man and threatened a woman.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said in a statement that officers responded to reports that a man had been stabbed in the neck by another man on a street in the town of Caboolture, 40 kilometres north of Brisbane, around 3.42 am on November 19.

The armed offender fled the scene on foot, the QPS said, and was found a short time later threatening a female member of the public.

An officer shot the man, who died at the scene.

The man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital in a serious condition, and the woman was not physically injured.

The QPS said that the matter is under investigation.