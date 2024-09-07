Live
- Rodrygo's goal powers Brazil to narrow win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifiers
- Schools closed in Ajmer after heavy rains throw life out of gear in Rajasthan
- All the talk was about him, now it won't be, says Broad on Pope’s hundred against SL
- JP Nadda visits Takth Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara in Patna
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy participates in first Pooja of Khairatabad Ganesh Chaturthi
- North Korea floats 190 trash balloons in resumed campaign
- Telangana: Excise Officials raids in pubs in Hyderabad
- People advised to be alert as cybercriminals adopt new tactics
- Sultanpur encounter: UP govt orders magisterial probe
- Lightning strikes kill 50 people in 8 months in Cambodia
Just In
Australia: 4.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Sydney
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Sydney on Saturday morning, causing power outages for thousands of people. The Seismology Research...
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Sydney on Saturday morning, causing power outages for thousands of people.
The Seismology Research Centre recorded the earthquake near the town of Muswellbrook, approximately 170 km northwest of Sydney in the Upper Hunter region of the state of New South Wales (NSW), at 5:58 a.m. local time, reports Xinhua news agency.
Geoscience Australia said the earthquake occurred at a depth of five km and that people reported feeling it in Sydney.
According to Nine Entertainment newspapers, 2,748 properties in and around Muswellbrook were suffering from power outages following the tremor.
NSW Police said they were not aware of any injuries or damage to infrastructures in the tremor-hit area, which is one of Australia's largest coal-mining regions.