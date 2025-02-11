Australia: Bushfires in Tasmania pose threat to lives

Sydney : Communities near two bushfires in the northwest of the Australian island state of Tasmania have been ordered to evacuate.

Authorities on Tuesday afternoon issued emergency warnings for residents of and visitors to, the communities of Sandy Cape and Corinna due to threats posed by nearby out-of-control bushfires.

The TasAlert warnings for both communities said that the bushfires are "expected to put lives in danger."

"Fire conditions are expected to be uncontrollable, unpredictable and fast moving. There is expected to be thick smoke, and showers of embers which may cause fires all around you. Fires will move quickly and may come from many directions," TasAlert said.

People in Corinna -- a former gold mining settlement that is now a wilderness retreat -- have been told to immediately evacuate south.

The warning for Sandy Cape -- a beachside locality within a conservation area on the state's northwest coast -- advised people to "go to a safer location."

Fires have been burning in the state's northwest for over a week.

Jeremy Smith, Tasmania's fire and emergency services commissioner, told reporters on Tuesday that authorities are expecting challenging fire weather in the next few days.

He said that more than 50 remote area firefighters and 32 aircraft have been deployed to the two fires.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said that the next few days would be critical for the firefighting effort and urged people in the affected area to heed emergency warnings, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bushfire events can have far-reaching impacts. These include loss of life, property and infrastructure. Bushfires can cause poor air quality, which can affect human and animal health and can have long-lasting impacts on soil and water quality. Bushfires can also have devastating impacts on plants, animals and ecosystems.