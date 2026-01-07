Australia faces scrutiny over engagements with judges from Hong Kong's 'bogus court': Report

Canberra: The Australian judiciary appears complicit in the Chinese psychological warfare campaign by allowing the controversial trio of Hong Kong National Security Law judges to enter Australia and engage with the judicial figures — posing a national security risk. Australia’s judiciary does not seem concerned by the judgments of Hong Kong’s “bogus court”, a report said on Wednesday.

“In March of this year, a trio of Hong Kong National Security Law judges landed on Australia’s sunny shores to attend the Asia-Pacific Judicial Colloquium in Canberra. The trio—Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, Justices Roberto Ribeiro, and Johnson Lam—are listed for sanction for human rights abuses under the U.S. 2023 legislative bill, The Hong Kong Sanctions Act, and the U.S. 2025 legislative bill, The Hong Kong Judicial Sanctions Act,” a report in ‘Bitter Winter' detailed.

US Senator Dan Sullivan, one of the three senators who introduced the Hong Kong Judicial Sanctions Act in May 2025, stated that in Hong Kong, the Chinese Communist Party “ has completely corrupted the local judiciary and is turning it into a tool of intimidation and injustice…”

According to the report, the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Sam Mostyn AC, hosted a reception in Canberra on March 23, 2025, for the Asia-Pacific Judicial Colloquium, which was attended by the three Hong Kong National Security Law judges.

“This is very embarrassing to King Charles III, Australia’s Head of State, whom the Governor-General represents. After all, the Australian government has consistently called for the repeal of Hong Kong’s draconian national security law, the immediate release of Hong Kong’s political prisoners—including Australian Gordon Ng and British citizen Jimmy Lai—and for the Australian judges at the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal (Gummow, Keane, and Allsop) to resign,” it mentioned.

Citing an article published by Middle East Media Research Institute titled “The Fall of Hong Kong: China’s Strategic Plan to Conquer Hong Kong and Purge It of Its People,” the report quoted former deputy editor of Chinese newspaper “Wen Wei Po”, Ching Cheong, as explaining how “the Chinese Communist Party is implementing a strategic plan to destroy Hong Kong through a psychological warfare campaign against the population…”

“The Chinese Communist Party can count on its fanboys and fangirls in the judiciary of His Majesty’s former penal colony to do its dirty work. It’s a sweet spot, immune to Australian media critique,” it stated, detailing concerns over the foreign influence within the Australian judiciary.



