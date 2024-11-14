  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Australia: Investigation launched into shooting of replica gun near Sydney's Parliament House

Australia: Investigation launched into shooting of replica gun near Sydneys Parliament House
x
Highlights

A police investigation is underway after a man allegedly fired a replica firearm near the state parliament building in Sydney, Australia.

Sydney: A police investigation is underway after a man allegedly fired a replica firearm near the state parliament building in Sydney, Australia.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that a man was reportedly seen firing a replica firearm into the ground in central Sydney near Parliament House shortly after 1 p.m. local time on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement, NSW Police said that initial inquiries suggested the weapon could be a gel blaster - a type of life-like gun toy that shoots gel pellets. Gel blasters are currently illegal in NSW.

Police said the man left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

A crime scene has been established, and police have urged any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick