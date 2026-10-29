Australian teenager dies in hospital after drive-by shooting

Sydney: A teenager who was critically injured in a drive-by shooting southeast of Brisbane has died in hospital, police said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the neck and head by two masked men who opened fire on a crowd outside a boxing event about 28 km southeast of central Brisbane in the state of Queensland on Saturday night.

Queensland Police Service Detective Inspector Ian Galpin told reporters that she died in hospital on Thursday morning and that the incident is now the subject of a homicide investigation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said that around 80 detectives were working on the case and had not ruled out gang involvement in the shooting.

Three men aged 27, 37 and 38 were also hospitalised with injuries sustained in the shooting, two of whom have since been discharged.

On October 18, a man was charged over a firearm incident that triggered a lockdown and major emergency response in Australia's southwest Sydney.

Police said that a 32-year-old man was arrested in Sydney's inner-west and charged with seven offences, including possessing a shortened firearm without authority and robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

The arrest followed a three-day search after emergency services were called in the morning to reports of a stolen vehicle in Dulwich Hill, six kilometres southwest of central Sydney on October 16.

Officers were told at the scene that a man was armed with a firearm inside a stolen vehicle before he allegedly set fire to the vehicle and left the area on foot.

The incident triggered a major emergency response, with local residents, businesses and schools placed into lockdown for over three hours while police searched for the man.

The firearm was not recovered by police during the arrest.



