Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly appointed Third Supreme Leader of Iran

He is currently the most significant figure in the Middle East crisis, having succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, after the latter was killed in an Israeli strike on February 28, 2026.

Mojtaba Khamenei is currently at the center of a "missing leader" mystery and a high-stakes psychological war:

* Status Confusion: While he was officially named Supreme Leader on March 8, 2026, he has not appeared in public. Reports suggest he was wounded in the same strike that killed his father.

* The Russia Rumor: The specific "Breaking News" image you shared refers to a major diplomatic denial. Reports claimed Mojtaba had been secretly flown to Moscow for emergency medical treatment under Vladimir Putin’s protection. On March 17, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, officially denied this, calling it "psychological warfare."

* The "Paper Tiger" Claim: President Donald Trump recently suggested that it is unclear if Mojtaba is even alive, labeling the current Iranian leadership a "paper tiger" due to their lack of public presence.

His Main Agenda

Analysts and intelligence reports highlight three core pillars of Mojtaba's current agenda:

1. "Calculated Defiance": He has vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, using the threat of $200/barrel oil to force the U.S. and Israel to halt their "Operation Epic Fury" strikes.

2. Nuclear Escalation: Unlike his father, who issued a fatwa against nuclear weapons, Mojtaba is seen by Western intelligence as more open to—and perhaps already pursuing—a nuclear-armed Iran as a final survival guarantee.

3. Survival of the Clerical System: His primary goal is internal stability. He has used the Basij and IRGC to ruthlessly suppress domestic dissent, viewing any internal protest as a "Zionist-backed" attempt to topple the regime during the war.

Mojtaba Khamenei represents a shift from the "revolutionary cleric" era to a "security state" era. While his father relied on religious charisma and political maneuvering, Mojtaba rules through the shadow of the IRGC.

The current news cycle is a race to prove his legitimacy: the regime needs him to appear in public to show they aren't "headless," while Israel and the U.S. are using his absence to suggest the Iranian command structure has collapsed.