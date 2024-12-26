Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 Crash in Kazakhstan: Footage and Details Revealed

On Wednesday, a tragic incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines flight occurred near Aktau, Kazakhstan, claiming the lives of 38 individuals and leaving 29 survivors. The Embraer 190 aircraft, which was traveling from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, crashed after diverting its course due to dense fog.

According to flight tracking data, the aircraft deviated significantly from its scheduled northwest route. Instead of heading directly to Grozny, the plane flew over the Caspian Sea, before eventually crashing near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The aircraft was carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, and while 29 survivors were rescued, the full impact of the disaster is still unfolding.

A passenger on board recorded disturbing footage during the flight, capturing the tense moments before and after the crash. One video circulating online shows a man bleeding from a head injury, while others attempted to exit the aircraft. In another video, a man can be heard praying as panic spread among the passengers, moments before the crash occurred.

The videos have not been independently verified but provide a haunting glimpse into the chaos that unfolded in the skies.

The crash’s aftermath revealed a devastating scene, with the plane reportedly bursting into flames upon impact with the ground, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

Survivors, some severely injured, were seen scrambling to escape the wreckage. One witness, a Kazakh woman, described the painful scene she encountered as she rushed to assist the survivors. “A girl pleaded: ‘Save my mother, my mother is back there,’” she recalled.

Initial reports from Azerbaijan Airlines suggested that the crash may have been caused by a bird strike, but the airline later retracted this statement.

The cause of the disaster remains under investigation, with officials from Kazakhstan, Russia, and Azerbaijan refusing to confirm any details as of now.

“All possible scenarios are being examined, and necessary expert analyses are underway,” said a statement from Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general’s office.

The Ministry of Transport in Kazakhstan confirmed the nationalities of the victims aboard the flight: 37 Azerbaijanis, six Kazakhs, three Kyrgyzstan nationals, and 16 Russians.

The numbers of both fatalities and survivors may change as investigations progress, and more survivors are found.