‘Baby Reindeer’ Leads 2025 Bafta TV Nominations

The controversial Netflix drama Baby Reindeer leads the nominations for the 2025 Bafta TV Awards with eight nods. Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, who also created the show, received a nomination for Best Actor, while co-stars Jessica Gunning (as Martha) and Nava Mau (as Teri) earned Best Supporting Actress nominations.

The competition is fierce with six nominations each for ITV's Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Disney+'s Rivals, and Apple TV+'s Slow Horses. Among the entertainment nominees, Ant and Dec (for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway), Claudia Winkleman (for The Traitors), and Stacey Solomon (for Sort Your Life Out) are in the running for Best Entertainment Performance.

The Best Leading Actress category sees fierce competition with Anna Maxwell Martin (Until I Kill You), Billie Piper (Scoop), and Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing) among the nominees. David Tennant (Rivals) and Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) join Gadd in the Best Actor race.

Baby Reindeer also competes for Best Limited Series, alongside Mr Bates vs The Post Office, One Day, and Lost Boys and Fairies. The Best Drama category includes Blue Lights, Sherwood, Supacell, and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. The show, based on Hilary Mantel’s historical novels, received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Damian Lewis but notably missed a Best Actor nod for Mark Rylance.

This year’s Bafta TV nominations highlight the diverse and growing landscape of British television, with new talent emerging across multiple categories. The awards ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming, will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, May 11.

