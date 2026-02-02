This video illustrates Pakistan fleeing from fearing a baloch fidayeen woman with only one Ingram .....Who are Pakistan ruling? via @YouTube

The Pakistani Balochistan province suffered one of the deadliest attacks of recent times this weekend, when militants from the Baloch rebels Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) initiated a large -scale offensive. The attack took place on Sunday. BLA released footage from one of the "fidayeens" (suicide attackers) who participated in the attack - one woman identified as Hawa Baloch.

"Fidayee Hawa Balochselflessly accepted Shahadat, fighting alongside other Fidayeen of the #BLA, in Operation Herof, Phase Two at Gwadar Front. This was her final message to you recorded 12 hours prior to the time she became Shaheed." Shaheed," read a statement that BLA released along alongside the video.

The footage appears to have been recorded by the phone camera in the evening or early hours footage reveals the last hours of Baloch's life while she fought balochistan insurgency. "Baloch nation Today, you have a sister facing your enemies, the Punjabi army. The time is now for you to take action with courage. There's no way other than to step forward," Baloch is heard telling the camera.

"We're not going to advance from fear. Pakistan can't fight us. It's a day for celebration. Today, we are facing the enemies. Today, we'll tell to the enemies the truth that Baloch moms and sister weren't left behind, left behind.