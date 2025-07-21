Live
Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes Into Dhaka School, One Dead, Four Injured
- A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka, killing one and injuring four.
- Thick smoke and fire engulfed the crash site as children were present during the tragic incident.
In a tragic accident on Monday, a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Diabari, Dhaka, resulting in at least one fatality and four injuries, according to military sources and fire officials.
The jet, identified as an F-7 BGI, was conducting a training mission when it plummeted onto school premises, sparking a massive fire. Black smoke was visible from afar, creating panic in the area. Eyewitness videos captured the chaotic aftermath, showing large flames and a thick plume rising near a school lawn.
Emergency response was swift, with eight fire service units dispatched to contain the blaze. The Bangladesh Army confirmed that four injured individuals were rescued and transported for treatment.
Fire Service Central Control Room officer Lima Khanam reported over the phone that one body had been recovered, though the victim's identity remains unconfirmed.
Notably, children were present at the school when the jet crashed, raising serious concerns about civilian safety in populated zones during military operations.
The incident occurred just weeks after a similar aircraft crash involving an Air India flight in Ahmedabad, which claimed the lives of 241 people on board and 19 on the ground.
Further investigations are underway, and additional details will be released as they become available.
