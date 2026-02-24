Bangladesh Announces Major Military Reshuffle; Defence Advisor To India Recalled

Bangladesh has initiated a significant restructuring of its military leadership just days after Tarique Rahman assumed office as Prime Minister following his party’s decisive win in the February 12 general elections.

In one of the key changes, Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, currently serving as Bangladesh’s defence advisor in India, has been promoted to the rank of major general and ordered to return home. He will now take charge of the 55th Infantry Division as General Officer Commanding under directives issued by the Bangladesh Army headquarters.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Mainur Rahman has been appointed Chief of General Staff (CGS), a crucial operational position within the army. He previously led the Army Training and Doctrine Command and replaces Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, who has proceeded on retirement leave.

A parallel leadership change has also been made in military intelligence. Major General-designate Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury will assume charge as Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI). He succeeds Major General Mohammad Jahangir Alam, who has been reassigned to the foreign ministry on an ambassadorial posting.

Further adjustments include the appointment of Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman as Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division. He earlier served as General Officer Commanding of the 24th Infantry Division in Chittagong. Outgoing PSO Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan has also been moved to the foreign ministry as ambassador.

The reshuffle extends to field commands as well. Major General JM Emdadul Islam has been named commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre, while Major General Ferdous Hasan Salim will take over as General Officer Commanding of the 24th Infantry Division.

The wide-ranging changes reset both operational command and the intelligence leadership structure at a crucial political juncture in Dhaka, signalling a new phase in civil-military alignment under the newly elected government.